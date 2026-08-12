Mofe Jemide closing in on joining Alverca as talks advance

Crystal Palace youngster Mofe Jemide is closing in on a permanent move to Portuguese top-flight side Alverca, with negotiations between the two clubs now at an advanced stage.

According to Sky Sports, the 19-year-old centre-back has emerged as one of the latest Palace youngsters who could leave Selhurst Park this summer as the club continue reshaping their squad under Pierre Sage. Palace are understood to be discussing the final details of a permanent transfer with Alverca, while Jemide has been offered a three-year contract by the Portuguese club.

Should an agreement be completed, the move would provide the highly-rated defender with an opportunity to begin establishing himself in senior football rather than continuing predominantly at youth level.

Alverca closing in on Jemide deal

Jemide has progressed through Crystal Palace’s youth setup and has been a regular presence within the club’s academy sides. His development has also earned him international recognition, with the defender having been involved with England at Under-20 level.

Palace gave the teenager opportunities to demonstrate his potential during their preparations for the new campaign. Jemide was involved in pre-season friendlies against Swindon Town and Bromley, providing him with valuable exposure to the senior setup.

However, the pathway to regular first-team football at Selhurst Park remains highly competitive, and a permanent switch to Portugal could offer him considerably greater opportunities. Alverca are now pushing to complete the transfer and believe the England youth international can become an important long-term addition to their squad.

Portugal could offer Jemide a senior pathway

The Portuguese club are competing in the country’s top division and have ambitious plans for their development. Their ownership group also contains some notable figures, including Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior.

For Jemide, the attraction is likely to centre primarily on the opportunity to accelerate his progression into senior football. At 19, playing regularly at first-team level could provide valuable experience that would be difficult to replicate through another campaign of academy football.

This would be an intriguing move for Jemide. Leaving a Premier League academy permanently at 19 carries an element of risk, but the potential reward is a much clearer route into senior football. Portugal has long provided young players with an environment in which technical development and first-team opportunities can go hand in hand.

Palace’s willingness to negotiate a permanent deal suggests the pathway at Selhurst Park may currently be difficult, while Alverca are prepared to make a longer-term commitment with a three-year contract. If regular opportunities are part of their plans, Jemide could find Portugal an excellent place to begin the next phase of his career.