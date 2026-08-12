Jonathan Esenga poised to join IF Elfsborg this summer

Jonathan Esenga is closing in on a move to Swedish side IF Elfsborg after deciding to leave Fulham in search of a new challenge.

According to Dom Smith via X, the 19-year-old defender is undergoing a medical ahead of completing the switch and is expected to sign a four-year contract with Elfsborg.

Esenga had attracted interest from elsewhere, with Leyton Orient and Burton Albion also understood to have wanted the England youth international. However, the youngster has chosen Elfsborg as the destination for the next stage of his career. Swedish outlet Expressen has also reported that Elfsborg have agreed a deal to bring the defender to Borås, with an official announcement expected provided there are no issues during his medical.

Elfsborg win the race for Fulham youngster

Esenga has developed through Fulham’s academy system and signed his first professional contract with the London club in May 2024. Primarily a left-back, the youngster can also operate in central defence, giving Elfsborg additional versatility across their defensive line.

His ability in possession is considered one of his major strengths. Esenga has developed a reputation for his passing range and ability to contribute from set pieces, while his leadership and defensive work without the ball have also earned praise during his development at Fulham. Those qualities were particularly evident during an impressive campaign at Premier League 2 level.

Esenga registered three goals and 10 assists across 38 appearances for Fulham’s youth side last season, demonstrating considerable attacking productivity for a player operating predominantly in defence. He has also represented England at Under-17 level.

Esenga chooses Sweden despite English interest

The decision to move to Sweden represents an interesting career choice given the interest Esenga attracted from clubs in England. Leyton Orient and Burton Albion were both reportedly interested in offering him a route into senior football, but Elfsborg have ultimately won the race for his signature.

The Swedish club are enjoying a strong campaign under Björn Hamberg and have been working to strengthen their squad before the country’s transfer window closes on August 31. For Esenga, the priority at this stage of his career should be senior football, and Elfsborg could provide precisely that opportunity. His numbers for Fulham’s development side demonstrate that he can offer considerably more than conventional defensive qualities, particularly going forward.

A four-year contract also suggests Elfsborg view Esenga as a long-term investment rather than simply an academy prospect. After progressing through Fulham’s youth system, regular senior football in Sweden could now provide the platform he needs to take the next significant step in his career.