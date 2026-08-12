Joe Gelhardt closing in on joining Hull City as talks advance

Hull City are closing in on a permanent deal to bring Joe Gelhardt back to the club following his successful loan spell last season.

According to Sky Sports, the newly-promoted Premier League side are in advanced discussions with Leeds United over the 24-year-old forward, with optimism growing that an agreement can be reached.

Gelhardt spent last season on loan at Hull and played an important role in their promotion campaign, making a strong impression both on the coaching staff and supporters. That has convinced the Tigers to push for a permanent move as they prepare for their return to the top flight.

Hull pushing to bring Gelhardt back

Negotiations between Hull and Leeds are understood to be progressing well, with both clubs working on the structure of a permanent transfer. Gelhardt already knows the environment at Hull and would require little time to settle, which makes him an attractive option ahead of a demanding Premier League campaign.

His previous spell also means the club are confident about what he can offer tactically and physically. For Gelhardt, a return would provide continuity and the opportunity to play regularly at the highest level after rebuilding momentum during his loan spell.

Leeds open to permanent exit

Leeds are understood to be willing to discuss a permanent departure, with Gelhardt’s pathway to regular minutes at Elland Road remaining uncertain. A sale would allow the Yorkshire club to generate funds for their own transfer plans while giving the player the chance to establish himself elsewhere.

Hull, meanwhile, are eager to complete the deal quickly so Gelhardt can be integrated into their preparations before the new Premier League season begins and this move makes a lot of sense for all parties. Gelhardt already knows Hull, understands the expectations and proved last season that he can contribute in a successful side. For a newly-promoted club, that continuity is valuable.

Leeds also have little reason to block a permanent exit if Gelhardt is not guaranteed a prominent role. If the clubs can agree a sensible fee, this feels like one of the more straightforward deals to complete before the season gets underway.