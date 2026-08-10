Yang Min-hyeok set to join KVC Westerlo as loan deal agreed

Tottenham attacking sensation Yang Min-hyeok is all set to join Belgian outfit KVC Westerlo on loan ahead of the 2026/27 season.

South Korean winger Yang Min-hyeok is set to join KVC Westerlo on loan for the 2026/27 season after the Belgian club agreed terms with Tottenham Hotspur.

According to an update by Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Yang has already completed his medical tests and is now on the verge of completing his move to the Belgian club. The agreement represents another opportunity for the 20-year-old to gain regular first-team football after struggling for consistent minutes during his previous loan spells.

Why another loan move for Yang makes perfect sense

Yang joined Tottenham at the start of 2025 but is yet to make his competitive first-team debut for the North London club. Though he featured in the club’s first two pre-season friendlies this summer, his pathway into Roberto De Zerbi’s senior squad remains blocked, with another temporary move considered the best option for his development.

His previous loans offer mixed form: 16 appearances (3 goals, 1 assist) at Portsmouth, but only four at Coventry during the second half of last season, leaving him short of consistent playing time. A move to Westerlo should therefore provide him with a fresh opportunity to establish himself and play a more prominent role.

Yang’s absence from the final three warm-ups suggested Tottenham had already decided another loan would be the most beneficial route for the youngster rather than keeping him around the first-team group. With the club pushing to sign forwards, including Cody Gakpo, in the final weeks of the window, Yang was unlikely to have any sort of important role in the senior side.

Westerlo could offer Yang exactly what he needs at this stage of his career. Regular involvement in Belgium’s top flight would allow the winger to build confidence, improve his consistency and continue adapting to European football.

For Tottenham, the loan allows them to monitor Yang’s progress in competitive football without a repeat of last season’s limited minutes. The club still sees value in allowing the youngster to develop through competitive football before making a decision on his long-term future.

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With his medical completed and the deal ratified, Yang is now en route to Belgium, where first-team regularity will be crucial to his path back to Tottenham’s squad.