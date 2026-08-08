Arsenal make approach for Ferran Torres move amid PSG links

Arsenal have made an approach to explore a potential move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres as Mikel Arteta searches for another high-quality addition to his attack before the summer transfer window closes.

The Gunners have been assessing several elite forwards throughout the window but have been forced to reconsider their options after encountering difficulties with some of their preferred targets. According to Sebastien Vidal, Arsenal have now contacted Torres’s representatives to gather information about his situation at Barcelona.

The Spain international could reportedly be available for around €55 million, although Paris Saint-Germain are also interested. Arsenal have maintained communication with the player’s camp as they consider whether to turn their initial enquiry into a formal pursuit.

Arsenal turn attention towards Ferran Torres

Torres has emerged on Arsenal’s radar after several other attacking possibilities became increasingly difficult to pursue. Vinicius Junior has committed his long-term future to Real Madrid, while Bradley Barcola appears to favour Liverpool as speculation surrounding his PSG future intensifies. Morgan Rogers, another player previously linked with Arsenal, has already completed a move to Chelsea and that has encouraged the Gunners to investigate Torres.

The 26-year-old would provide Arteta with considerable tactical flexibility because of his ability to operate on either wing, as a central striker or alongside another forward. Arteta also knows Torres from their time at Manchester City, which could provide Arsenal with additional insight into both his personality and suitability for the Premier League.

Barcelona could demand around €55 million

There is currently no agreement between Arsenal and Barcelona, and the Gunners are yet to submit a formal offer. However, a fee in the region of €55 million has been suggested as potentially sufficient to bring Barcelona to the negotiating table.

Torres’s own comments have also created uncertainty surrounding his future. The Spain international has indicated that Barcelona must demonstrate their desire to retain him, while leaving the door open for discussions about what comes next. That does not necessarily mean Torres is pushing to leave Camp Nou, but his stance could encourage interested clubs to test Barcelona’s resolve before the deadline.

PSG provide serious competition

Arsenal are unlikely to have a free run at Torres if Barcelona decide to sanction his departure. PSG are also monitoring the situation and could emerge as serious competitors for his signature. The French champions are assessing changes to their attacking department this summer, making Torres an attractive option because of his experience and ability to cover several positions.

For Arsenal, the next decision is whether their exploratory contact develops into concrete negotiations with Barcelona. With the window entering a decisive period, the Gunners cannot afford to wait indefinitely if Arteta believes another forward is necessary.

Torres may not carry quite the same superstar appeal as Vinicius Junior, but there is a strong footballing argument for Arsenal pursuing him. Arteta already knows the player, Torres understands the Premier League and his ability to cover virtually every position across the frontline would give Arsenal valuable flexibility.

The €55 million valuation will be important. At that price, Arsenal would be buying an experienced Spain international still in his prime rather than paying an enormous premium for potential. PSG’s interest complicates matters, but Arsenal could have one important advantage: Arteta’s familiarity with Torres and the opportunity to return to the Premier League. After making their initial approach, the question is now whether the Gunners consider him enough of a priority to follow it with a formal bid.