Tottenham make approach for Benjamin Sesko move, Manchester United unwilling to sell

Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about the availability of Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko.

Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry regarding Benjamin Sesko, but Manchester United have made it clear the Slovenian striker is not available for transfer this summer, according to an update from French journalist Sebastien Vidal. The Red Devils’ firm stance means the move appears unlikely to progress.

Spurs approached Manchester United to explore signing Sesko, having been impressed by the profile of the 23-year-old forward. However, their enquiry has not changed the Red Devils’ position, with the club unwilling to consider his departure.

Sesko is not seeking a move either, and Manchester United regard him as central to their long-term plans, viewing him as the future of their attack. The Slovenian international joined the Premier League club last summer and endured a difficult opening to life in the Premier League, but his fortunes improved during the second half of the campaign after Michael Carrick took charge.

Finishing last season with 11 Premier League goals and one assist in 30 appearances from 17 starts, Sesko’s form improved drastically under Michael Carrick, strengthening Manchester United’s conviction that he can develop into a cornerstone.

Tottenham unlikely to get their hands on Sesko

Tottenham’s interest is understandable given their current attacking situation. Roberto De Zerbi has already overseen significant investment but remains keen to add another high-quality striker. The Italian tactician wants greater competition for Dominic Solanke, who has struggled with persistent fitness problems since moving to north London.

Sesko’s combination of physicality, pace and movement makes him an attractive option for De Zerbi. His versatility, playing both as a traditional centre-forward and in fluid attacking roles, aligns with De Zerbi’s tactical flexibility.

However, convincing Manchester United to consider a sale is a major obstacle. The Red Devils view Sesko as a long-term cornerstone of their attack and have no intention of cashing in, particularly after his improved performances under Carrick.

For Spurs, that leaves a difficult situation. They have identified a striker fitting their requirements, but the selling club has no desire to sell, and the player is not pushing for an exit either. With Manchester United holding firm and Sesko content at Old Trafford, the North London club will have to look at alternatives.