Liverpool storm back into race to sign Ousmane Diomande

Liverpool are back in the race to sign Sporting CP defensive sensation Ousmane Diomande.

Liverpool have reignited their pursuit of Ousmane Diomande after negotiations between Nottingham Forest and Sporting CP over the Ivory Coast international collapsed. According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, the Reds could now benefit from the breakdown in talks for the 22-year-old centre-back.

Diomande remains available for a move this summer. The Ivorian centre-back is valued at around €40 million and has long been on Liverpool’s radar as they assess their options in central defence.

Nottingham Forest had emerged as one of the clubs interested in securing his signature, but their failure to reach an agreement with Sporting could reopen the door for the Merseyside club. The Premier League giants are now in a position to revisit their interest in a defender who has developed into one of the most highly regarded young centre-backs in Portugal.

Diomande has made significant progress since joining Sporting from FC Midtjylland in January 2023. He had already built a strong reputation during his time in Denmark, but his stock has risen considerably during his spell in Lisbon.

Why do Liverpool want Diomande?

The 22-year-old has made 132 first-team appearances for Sporting CP, contributing seven goals and three assists. Although the youngster has not always been an undisputed starter, his physical attributes, defensive ability and potential have continued to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool’s renewed interest comes at an important time for their defence. The Reds require additional centre-back depth following Ibrahima Konate’s departure. Additionally, Virgil van Dijk’s advancing age demands long-term centre-back planning.

Diomande could therefore represent a solution to both problems. His age profile and experience at Sporting suggest he already has the foundations required to compete at the highest level, whilst his youth means he could develop into a long-term defensive leader at Anfield.

Losing Konate has left the Merseyside club with fewer established options. A €40 million investment could consequently be viewed as both an immediate reinforcement and a move designed with the future in mind.

With Nottingham Forest’s move now faltering, Liverpool have an opportunity to revive a long-standing interest in Diomande and potentially secure a defensive prospect before another rival makes their move.