Newcastle United could join race to sign Dodo from Fiorentina

Newcastle United may be in contention to sign 27-year-old Brazilian right-back Dodo from Serie A club Fiorentina this summer.

According to a report by La Nazione via Labaro Viola, Dodo is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Fiorentina defender.

However, Newcastle United’s interest is dormant at this point, with AS Roma and Napoli the front-runners to sign the South American defender in the coming weeks. But per La Nazione Fiorentina could receive a tempting financial offer from Newcastle before the window closes.

Who is Dodo?

Domilson Cordeiro dos Santos, better known as Dodo, has proven a dependable right-back in Serie A since joining Fiorentina from Shakhtar Donetsk in July 2022. The 27-year-old moved to Europe in 2018 and gained experience at Shakhtar Donetsk and Vitoria Guimaraes. He has flourished during his spell with Fiorentina, making significant strides in the last four years.

The Brazilian full-back has made over 150 appearances for Fiorentina thus far while chipping in with three goals and 13 assists. Meanwhile, the player’s progress piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe. Newcastle United may be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature heading in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Widespread reports linked Dodo with Newcastle United shortly after he joined Fiorentina. The current interest makes logical sense, as the Magpies have parted ways with Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth, with the former already joining Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Additionally, Valentino Livramento, the only recognised right-back in Matthias Jaissle’s squad, has been a target for several high-profile clubs, though Newcastle’s asking price may enable them to retain his services. Nevertheless, Jaissle needs an alternative to Livramento, with the Fiorentina full-back emerging as a viable target.

However, with AS Roma and Napoli leading the race, Newcastle United face an uphill battle to land the Brazilian right-back. Yet the report by La Nazione suggests that the Tyneside club’s financial muscle could sway Fiorentina before the window closes.