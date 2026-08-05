Leeds United could sell Brenden Aaronson if contract talks stall

Leeds United could ponder selling Brenden Aaronson if they cannot agree a new deal with the USMNT star, who has a year left on his deal.

Leeds United face a contract impasse with Brenden Aaronson, with the USMNT star having one year remaining on his deal. According to a report by Football Insider, the West Yorkshire outfit are prepared to consider a sale if negotiations stall, risking a free departure in 2027.

Brenden Aaronson remains a hugely popular figure among the Elland Road faithful despite leaving on loan to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga following Leeds United’s relegation in 2023. The American playmaker returned to the club and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in the 2024/25 season, and he also played a crucial role last term.

Aaronson recorded nine goal contributions as Leeds United kept themselves clear of the relegation zone and finished in a respectable 14th place last term.

Brenden Aaronson’s contractual situation

Aaronson enters the final year of his contract. Manager Daniel Farke is eager to retain him. The USMNT man tends to fit into multiple roles within Farke’s system, as he can play as a de facto playmaker or as a midfielder, and feature in the front two alongside a striker, as seen multiple times last term.

Losing such flexibility mid-season would strain Leeds’s pursuit of promotion given his importance to Farke’s system. Leeds have reportedly sought to agree fresh terms since April; so far, no formal discussions have taken place, per Football Insider, though the delay may reflect Aaronson’s World Cup participation.

The club were reportedly set for talks from April, and the negotiations may progress sooner rather than later. The player himself is keen to stay on and continue his association with Leeds, according to reports, with the club eager to open talks.

While there is plenty of optimism at Leeds United over a renewal, there is also the alternate possibility that they could consider a sale if they cannot agree fresh terms. The Whites have no plans to see him leave for nothing in 2027, and they will take a risk if they drag talks beyond January, which would allow overseas clubs to agree a pre-contract around that period.

At present, no clubs are showing strong interest in the 25-year-old, but that could shift if his contractual position becomes more precarious. Leeds United must resolve talks by January to avoid ceding control to overseas clubs in the winter window.