Sunderland rule out summer exit for Wilson Isidor

West Ham United have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Sunderland attacking mainstay Wilson Isidor.

According to Sky Sports, Sunderland have made it clear that Wilson Isidor is not for sale this summer, dealing a blow to West Ham United and other interested clubs.

The Black Cats view Isidor as an integral member of their squad and are determined to retain him ahead of another demanding campaign. West Ham had emerged as one of the strongest admirers, but Sunderland’s firm stance means the Hammers are unlikely to make progress unless circumstances change later in the window.

Sunderland won’t let go of Isidor

After securing a seventh-place finish last season, Sunderland are preparing to balance top-flight commitments with European football, and squad depth has become a major priority. As a result, the Wearside outfit are unwilling to weaken their attacking options by parting ways with Isidor.

The striker initially joined Sunderland from Zenit St. Petersburg in the summer of 2024 on a six-month loan deal before making the move permanent at the beginning of 2025. He made an immediate impact during his first season, registering 12 goals and two assists in 42 league appearances as Sunderland secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Although Brian Brobbey’s arrival last summer pushed Isidor down the pecking order, the striker continued to play an important role. He scored six Premier League goals in 32 appearances despite featuring for just over 1,100 minutes, highlighting his ability to make an impact even with limited opportunities.

Why do West Ham want to sign Isidor?

West Ham’s interest in Isidor is straightforward given their current attacking crisis. Callum Wilson and Callum Marshall have already left, while Niclas Fullkrug is also expected to depart before the transfer window closes.

West Ham are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. Isidor had emerged as an attractive option capable of providing quality competition in the final third. However, Sunderland’s firm stance removes Isidor from West Ham’s reach.

The Black Cats believe his experience, versatility and proven finishing ability make him a valuable option in a squad that will require regular rotation during their dual European and domestic campaign. As things stand, Isidor stays in Sunderland’s plans, leaving West Ham to explore alternative attacking targets before the transfer deadline.