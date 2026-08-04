Newcastle United ponder summer move for Richard Rios

Newcastle United could revisit one of their long-standing midfield targets before the transfer window closes, with Benfica’s Richard Rios continuing to feature prominently on the club’s scouting radar.

The Magpies have spent much of the summer reshaping their midfield following a series of high-profile departures, and while several reinforcements have already arrived, the recruitment team continue to monitor options capable of adding further quality and depth.

According to Portuguese outlet Record via Sport Witness, Newcastle are among the clubs that have tracked the Colombia international for some time, despite their interest largely remaining out of the public spotlight. Napoli are also said to be monitoring the 26-year-old, although Benfica have yet to receive any formal approaches. The Portuguese giants only signed Rios from Palmeiras earlier this summer in a deal worth €27 million, leaving them under no pressure to consider a quick sale.

Rios impressing after World Cup return

Rather than taking a lengthy break following the World Cup, Rios reportedly worked with specialist fitness coaches in both Miami and Mallorca to ensure he returned to Benfica in peak physical condition, and that decision has not gone unnoticed.

Marco Silva’s coaching staff have been impressed by the midfielder’s intensity, athleticism and readiness after returning to training, with the Colombian now pushing strongly for a place in Benfica’s starting XI ahead of the new campaign.

Rios made a substitute appearance against St. Gallen in the Europa League qualifiers, but reports in Portugal suggest Silva is seriously considering reshaping his midfield after being encouraged by the player’s performances in training. His ability to drive forward with the ball, break opposition lines and cover large areas of the pitch has strengthened his case for a regular starting role.

Newcastle keeping close watch

Newcastle’s midfield plans have evolved considerably since the start of the transfer window, making previously monitored targets increasingly relevant once again. Rios, a long-term target, fits the profile of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder capable of contributing both defensively and in possession, qualities that have attracted attention from several Premier League clubs throughout the summer.

Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham, and Manchester United have all been linked with the Colombian at various stages, although none of those clubs have progressed to submitting an official offer. For now, Newcastle remain in observation mode.

Should Rios establish himself as a regular starter over the coming weeks, Benfica would likely become even more reluctant to negotiate. Equally, consistent performances would only reinforce the positive scouting reports Newcastle have already compiled. With no formal bids currently on the table, the Magpies still have time to decide whether to turn their long-standing admiration into a concrete approach before the transfer deadline.

Richard Rios feels like exactly the sort of player Newcastle should be monitoring. He combines physicality with technical ability, has international experience with Colombia and is entering what should be the prime years of his career.

The complication is timing as Benfica have only just invested €27 million in him and are beginning to see encouraging signs that he could become a key player under Marco Silva. Unless Newcastle move quickly, a strong start to the season in Portugal could make both the negotiation and the eventual transfer fee significantly more complicated.