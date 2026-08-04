Mason Melia set to join Lincoln City as deal agreed

Championship outfit Lincoln City are closing in on the signature of Tottenham attacking sensation Mason Melia.

Lincoln City are closing in on signing Tottenham Hotspur youngster Mason Melia after reaching an agreement to take the highly-rated striker on loan for the 2026/27 campaign, according to Football Insider.

The newly-promoted Championship club are hoping to complete the move within the next 48 hours, with negotiations progressing well and formalities, including medical checks, remaining.

Melia has been one of the most sought-after young forwards on the market this summer. Tottenham have received more than 30 enquiries from clubs across the Championship and Europe regarding the Republic of Ireland international. But Lincoln have moved ahead of the competition and are now in pole position to secure his signature.

The 18-year-old only arrived at Tottenham in January after completing his move from Irish side St. Patrick’s Athletic. Despite joining midway through the season, he quickly impressed within the club’s development setup, scoring three goals in just six appearances for the Under-21 side.

Before joining Tottenham, Melia had established a prolific record at St. Patrick’s Athletic, having made 98 senior appearances and scored 25 goals, demonstrating maturity and consistency despite his young age.

A loan move away is ideal for Melia

Those performances convinced Tottenham to invest in one of Ireland’s brightest attacking prospects, and the striker remains a key part of the club’s long-term plans.

Melia is under contract at Spurs until 2031, underlining the confidence the Premier League club have in his potential. Rather than rushing him into first-team football, Tottenham believe regular Championship action will provide the ideal environment for his continued development.

The loan aligns with Tottenham’s attacking depth and Roberto De Zerbi’s transfer strategy, with the club pushing to add another established striker before the window closes. Opportunities for consistent first-team football would have been difficult to guarantee with several senior forwards already available.

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Lincoln, meanwhile, have identified attacking reinforcement as a priority after promotion. Head coaches Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw have identified Melia as an ideal fit for their setup, and the club are now on the verge of getting a deal over the line.