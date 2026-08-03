Hamburger SV hope to seal €8-9 million deal to sign Fabio Vieira

Hamburger SV are hoping to strike a cut-price deal to sign Arsenal outcast Fabio Vieira before the end of the transfer window.

Hamburger SV are very keen on signing Fabio Vieira from Arsenal after his successful loan spell, but a sizeable gap in valuation threatens to stall negotiations.

According to Bild via Sport Witness, Hamburg hope to sign the Portuguese midfielder for around €8-9 million. However, the Gunners have only signalled willingness to lower their original €22 million purchase option to €18 million, leaving a massive gap in valuation between the two parties.

Hamburg chief financial officer Eric Huwer recently confirmed that an offer had already been submitted to Arsenal, although he admitted the final decision rests with the Premier League champions.

The Bundesliga outfit declined to activate the buy clause, and Vieira returned to the Emirates after his loan agreement concluded. Even so, the German club have not given up on retaining the 26-year-old and continue to work on a deal that would see him return to the Volksparkstadion.

Vieira is unlikely to continue at Arsenal

With only a year left on his contract and both Arsenal and Vieira keen to part ways, Hamburg sense an opening, but the North London club remain reluctant to accept an offer worth less than half of the previously agreed purchase clause.

After spending the last two seasons away from North London on loan, Vieira is not expected to be a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the upcoming campaign. For the Gunners, a permanent sale would allow them to recoup a part of what they had invested to sign him back in the day.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga side are hoping circumstances later in the transfer window work in their favour. If Vieira fails to attract stronger interest from elsewhere, Hamburg believe Arsenal could eventually soften their stance and agree to a lower fee.

Vieira recorded 13 goal contributions in 31 appearances during his loan spell last season. While he is naturally most effective as an attacking midfielder, he also featured regularly in central midfield and on the right flank. His versatility makes him a valuable option for the Bundesliga outfit.

Both clubs have time to find common ground before the window closes. Unless Arsenal significantly lower their asking price, the deal risks stalling past the transfer deadline.