Atletico Madrid weigh up offering two-year contract to Mohamed Salah

Atletico Madrid have emerged as surprise contenders for Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool legend became a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Anfield.

Diego Simeone’s side are exploring the possibility of bringing one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever forwards to La Liga, although significant financial hurdles remain before any deal can be completed. The Spanish giants have already made initial enquiries and are now assessing whether a move is financially viable.

Atletico exploring ambitious move for Salah

According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid have opened discussions to understand Salah’s salary demands and gauge his interest in continuing his career in Spain.

The proposal under consideration would see the Egyptian international offered an initial two-year contract until 2028, with an option to extend for a further season based on appearances and sporting objectives.

With Salah available on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool, Atletico would not need to pay a transfer fee. Instead, their focus would be on negotiating a competitive salary, signing-on bonus and commission package.The 34-year-old remains one of the most decorated forwards in world football after scoring 257 goals in 442 appearances during a remarkable nine-year spell at Liverpool.

Financial challenge remains biggest obstacle

Despite the attraction of signing a player of Salah’s calibre without a transfer fee, Atletico face a difficult financial balancing act. The Egyptian reportedly earned close to £400,000 per week during his final contract at Liverpool, a figure that significantly exceeds Atletico’s current wage structure.

Saudi Arabian clubs continue to represent the biggest financial threat, with their offers capable of comfortably surpassing anything available in Spain.However, Atletico believe they can offer something different: the opportunity to remain at the highest level of European football while playing a leading role in a team expected to challenge for major honours.

The departure of Antoine Griezmann has also created both space in the squad and greater flexibility within the club’s wage bill, making an approach for Salah more realistic than it would have been earlier in the summer. Salah’s versatility is another major attraction. While he remains most effective from the right wing, he is also capable of operating centrally alongside Julián Álvarez or in a more fluid attacking system.

For Atletico Madrid, this is a low-risk, high-reward opportunity. There is no transfer fee to pay, only the challenge of agreeing a financial package that suits both parties. Salah may be 34, but his goalscoring record and professionalism suggest he still has plenty to offer at the highest level. The biggest question is whether he values another European challenge over the extraordinary financial rewards available in Saudi Arabia. If Atletico can convince him to prioritise sporting ambition, they could pull off one of the most eye-catching free transfers of the summer.