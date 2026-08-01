Liam Delap prioritising Chelsea stay amid Aston Villa, Everton, Leeds United links

Chelsea’s attacking department is set for further change this summer, with Xabi Alonso working to establish a clearer hierarchy before the new season.

The arrival of another experienced striker will intensify competition, but one of the club’s existing forwards is not yet ready to abandon his Stamford Bridge career. Liam Delap remains determined to prove himself at Chelsea despite a difficult debut campaign and growing interest from several Premier League clubs.

According to Football Insider, the 23-year-old currently has no plans to leave and intends to use pre-season to convince Alonso that he deserves a place in the squad. That stance is a setback for Aston Villa, Everton, and Leeds United, all of whom have been linked with a move for the former Ipswich Town striker.

Delap waiting for the opportunity to impress Alonso

Delap joined Chelsea for £30 million last summer after scoring 12 Premier League goals for Ipswich, but his first season in West London failed to meet expectations. The forward managed only three goals in 48 appearances and was restricted to 12 Premier League starts as injuries and competition affected his momentum.

His pathway has become even more complicated following Chelsea’s agreement to sign Danny Welbeck from Brighton. Joao Pedro and Emanuel Emegha are also expected to compete for central attacking roles, although Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu could leave.

Despite the increased competition, Delap believes he can still force his way into Alonso’s plans. His priority is to complete a strong pre-season and assess his position before considering any transfer. Chelsea have not yet formally told him that he must leave, and the striker is prepared to fight for his place until that changes.

Premier League interest remains strong

Delap is unlikely to be short of options should Chelsea eventually open the door to a departure. Aston Villa have reportedly been offered the chance to sign him as they continue reshaping their attack following Alejandro Garnacho’s move from Stamford Bridge. Everton are also monitoring the situation, with David Moyes seeking greater quality and depth at centre-forward. Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are believed to retain an interest as well.

His disappointing Chelsea numbers have not erased the reputation he built at Ipswich. Delap’s physicality, movement and previous 12-goal Premier League campaign mean several clubs still view him as a forward capable of developing into a reliable top-flight scorer.

Delap is right to give himself one proper pre-season under Xabi Alonso before deciding his future. His first Chelsea campaign was disrupted, and leaving immediately would mean walking away without ever receiving a sustained opportunity under the new manager.

However, the arrival of Welbeck and the presence of João Pedro and Emegha make the pathway increasingly narrow. If Alonso cannot offer a realistic route to regular minutes, Delap may eventually need to reconsider the strong interest from Villa, Everton and Leeds.