Leeds United, West Ham United vying for Amadou Kone.

Leeds United and West Ham United are both exploring midfield reinforcements as they prepare for demanding campaigns in English football. While Leeds are looking to build on their Premier League survival, West Ham are attempting to assemble a squad capable of securing an immediate return to the top flight.

Their recruitment searches have now led them to a highly rated young midfielder who left France for Saudi Arabia last summer but continues to attract significant interest from Europe. According to Foot Mercato, Leeds and West Ham are monitoring NEOM midfielder Amadou Kone, with Serie A side Atalanta also understood to appreciate the 21-year-old’s profile.

Kone impresses after Saudi Arabia move

Kone joined NEOM from Reims a year ago and quickly established himself as an important member of the Saudi club’s midfield. The Mali-born midfielder made 33 appearances during his first season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His performances have ensured he remains on the radar of European recruitment departments despite moving away from one of the continent’s leading leagues.

Kone has also represented Ivory Coast at youth level, earning one cap, and is viewed as a player with considerable room for development. His combination of physicality, mobility and top-level experience at a young age has attracted clubs looking for a long-term midfield investment.

Leeds and West Ham monitoring situation

Leeds are understood to be among the clubs showing the strongest interest. After finishing 14th in the Premier League last season, the Yorkshire side are looking to add further quality and depth to their midfield as they attempt to establish themselves more securely in the division.

West Ham are also closely following developments following their relegation to the Championship. The Hammers are expected to challenge for immediate promotion and could view Kone as a player capable of strengthening the squad in the short term while also developing into a Premier League-level midfielder.

Atalanta provide additional competition from Italy. The Serie A club have built a strong reputation for developing young players and may consider Kone a suitable addition to their system. No formal offers have yet been reported, with all three clubs currently assessing the conditions required to prise him away from NEOM.

Kone represents the type of emerging talent both Leeds and West Ham should be considering. He is young, has already adapted to a new footballing environment and gained regular senior experience. Leeds can offer Premier League football, while West Ham may be able to provide a more central role in an ambitious promotion campaign. Atalanta’s development record could also be persuasive, meaning this may become a competitive race if NEOM show any willingness to negotiate.