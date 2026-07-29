Brentford looking to beat Crystal Palace in Mamadou Sangare race, talks advance

Brentford are eager to beat competition from Crystal Palace for Mamadou Sangare, having made a €48 million bid.

According to Sky Sports, Brentford are leading a three-horse race for RC Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare and are advancing in negotiations. The Bees have reportedly made a €48 million bid, which would represent a record sale for the Ligue 1 club, but there is credible competition from Crystal Palace, who could make an offer of their own.

Mamadou Sangare is widely seen as one of RC Lens’s top signings, having become a cornerstone of the French side’s campaign. Sangare, 20, was instrumental in his team’s second-place Ligue 1 finish, recording 29 appearances, 3 goals, and 4 assists last term. He could now be headed to the Premier League.

He was reportedly of interest to Chelsea and Manchester United earlier this year. However, at the moment, the credible interest is coming from Brentford, Crystal Palace, and an unnamed club, as Lens are in advanced negotiations with the former over the sale of the Malian midfielder.

Brentford’s midfield needs drive pursuit

Brentford have engaged in advanced talks with Lens over the signing of Sangare, with L’Equipe reporting the €48 million bid. Manager Keith Andrews may see Sangare as the natural successor to Jordan Henderson, who is poised to join Chelsea in the coming days.

The fact that Brentford have made a €48 million offer signals their intention to sign him. However, there remains a looming threat from Crystal Palace, as their fellow Londoners are now expected to make an offer of their own for Sangare.

Palace’s Sage advantage

There is a distinct possibility of Crystal Palace becoming a major force in the race for Sangare, as L’Equipe report that the Eagles could make a better offer than Brentford’s. The latter have held advanced discussions over a €48 million move, and should Palace offer more money, the race could become complicated.

Palace may also have an advantage following the appointment of Pierre Sage as their manager, who previously managed Lens and Sangare during his only season in France so far. It remains to be seen whether the Eagles can usurp Brentford in the race to sign the 20-year-old midfielder, as things could heat up in the coming period, with the Malian seemingly destined to play his football in England.