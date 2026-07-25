Newcastle United in transfer tussle to sign Andrei Ratiu

Newcastle United are weighing a move for Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu, facing competition from Nottingham Forest as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s defence ahead of the 2026/27 season.

According to an update from Matteo Moretto, Newcastle United are among the clubs keeping a close watch on the 28-year-old, while fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest are also monitoring his situation.

The growing interest suggests Ratiu could become one of the most sought-after full-backs during the remainder of the summer transfer window, with reports also linking him with other high-profile clubs like Liverpool.

Ratiu has developed into one of La Liga’s most consistent right-backs since joining Rayo Vallecano, establishing himself as a key figure with his energetic displays on both ends of the pitch. His defensive acumen and attacking drives have caught the eye of European clubs, with Premier League sides now weighing up potential moves.

The defender signed a new contract with Rayo Vallecano that runs until 2030, placing the Spanish club in a strong negotiating position. However, reports indicate the agreement includes a €25 million release clause, meaning any interested club could secure his services by triggering that figure rather than entering lengthy negotiations.

Newcastle United’s renewed interest comes as Howe continues to reshape the squad. The right-back position is a priority, and Ratiu’s La Liga experience, international caps with Romania, pace, and work rate align with the club’s profile for full-backs. His defensive reliability and attacking threat appeal to the recruitment team.

However, Newcastle United are unlikely to enjoy a straightforward path if they decide to pursue the deal. Nottingham Forest are also believed to be following the defender closely, creating the possibility of a transfer battle between the two Premier League clubs.

Ratiu could do a good job in the Premier League

Ratiu has drawn interest across Europe before now. He was linked with a move to England in previous transfer windows, while Barcelona have also been credited with admiring the defender. Despite that speculation, Rayo managed to keep hold of one of their standout performers by handing him an improved long-term contract.

For Newcastle United, the decision may now come down to whether they view the €25 million clause as good value in the current market. The fee is considered reasonable for an experienced international entering his prime, particularly given the rising prices for full-backs across Europe. Ratiu’s €25 million release clause places the power in Newcastle’s hands; whether they trigger it before the summer deadline remains the only question.