Liverpool eyeing summer move for Andrei Ratiu

Liverpool are interested in signing 28-year-old Romanian defender Andrei Ratiu from La Liga club Rayo Vallecano during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are hoping to sign Andrei Ratiu for €25 million. The 28-year-old right back has shown his quality in La Liga with Rayo Vallecano, and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well.

Liverpool need more depth in that area of the pitch, and the 28-year-old would be useful for them. He can cover for Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, and more competition for places will help the team improve as well. Both Frimpong and Bradley have struggled with fitness problems in the last 12 months, compelling Liverpool to seek a new right-back. Ratiu was also linked with Liverpool when Trent Alexander-Arnold left the club.

Ratiu could fancy a big move this summer

The 28-year-old Romanian defender will be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the world. It would be a huge step in his career. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to seek a new challenge. The opportunity to join Liverpool will be hard to turn down.

This could be his final opportunity to join an elite club. Meanwhile, the €25 million asking price seems reasonable for a player of his ability. The Romanian full-back could justify the investment and prove to be a very handy option for Liverpool. They need to improve the team this summer in order to bounce back strongly after a disappointing campaign. Adding more depth to the team should be a priority this summer.

Liverpool struggled with multiple injuries in the recently concluded campaign, and they were unable to bring in quality alternatives. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for the Romanian international.

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Liverpool looked quite mediocre at the back last season, and they finished fifth in the league table. They conceded 53 goals in 38 league matches. They will need to improve in that area if they want to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City. Along with a quality right-back, they should invest in a central defender as well.