Chelsea make decision on Bruno Guimaraes pursuit as Arsenal circle

Chelsea have reportedly decided against entering the race for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, handing Arsenal a significant boost as the Premier League champions continue their pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder.

The Blues have been linked with several high-profile midfielders throughout the summer, but recent developments suggest they are focusing their attention elsewhere rather than competing for one of Arsenal’s priority targets, as per Ben Jacobs.

Guimaraes has emerged as Arsenal’s leading midfield target ahead of the new campaign, with Mikel Arteta keen to add another experienced presence to the heart of his squad. Reports in recent days have indicated that Arsenal have already held positive discussions over personal terms with the player and are preparing to table an improved offer after an initial proposal was rejected by Newcastle.

That could leave Arsenal with a clearer path to negotiating with Newcastle, although convincing the Magpies to sell remains far from straightforward. Eddie Howe’s side have consistently maintained that they do not want to lose their captain, who has been one of the club’s standout performers since arriving from Lyon.

Can Arsenal sign Guimaraes?

Despite Newcastle’s public stance, speculation surrounding Guimaraes has intensified after reports claimed the midfielder is open to a move to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are expected to return with a bid worth more than £70 million, although Newcastle’s valuation is understood to be well above the £70 million mark.

The Gunners have already strengthened several areas of their squad this summer but continue to prioritise midfield reinforcements. Arteta is understood to view Guimaraes as a player capable of adding leadership, technical quality and defensive solidity as Arsenal look to defend their Premier League crown and compete strongly in Europe next season.

The coming days could prove decisive. Arsenal are expected to return with a bid worth more than £70 million, marking a renewed attempt to bridge the gap between their valuation and Newcastle’s demands.

Arsenal will be looking to build on their title win and push for the Champions League next season. They need to keep improving the team, and signing the Brazilian could take them to a whole new level.