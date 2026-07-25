AC Milan block Pervis Estupinan move to Aston Villa

AC Milan have blocked Aston Villa’s pursuit of Pervis Estupinan this summer, refusing to sell the Ecuador international despite growing Premier League interest.

Villa have been monitoring the experienced left-back as Unai Emery continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign. Estupinan’s previous success in English football with Brighton & Hove Albion made him an attractive target, while his attacking quality and defensive reliability are viewed as traits that would fit Emery’s tactical system.

According to reports from Calciomercato, AC Milan refuse to sanction his departure a year after his arrival from Brighton. The Serie A giants believe Estupinan remains an important member of their squad and are prepared to resist Aston Villa’s interest.

The decision has reportedly been influenced by new Milan boss Ruben Amorim, who considers the 28-year-old an integral part of his plans. Rather than approving a sale, Amorim is said to have instructed the club to retain the Ecuadorian international as he looks to build stability in his defensive unit ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Blow for Villa in Estupinan race

For Aston Villa, the news represents another obstacle in what has already been a challenging transfer window. Emery is keen to improve several positions before the transfer deadline, particularly in defence, where additional depth is considered essential following the club’s qualification for European competition.

The Villans have explored multiple defensive targets in recent weeks, but Estupinan’s Premier League experience and proven quality made him one of the standout candidates. Having previously impressed at Brighton with his pace, crossing ability and attacking runs, the Ecuadorian is already familiar with the demands of English football, reducing the adaptation period that often accompanies overseas signings.

Though Milan have rejected the move, Villa may revisit interest if circumstances shift in the window. Transfer negotiations can evolve rapidly, particularly if clubs receive suitable offers or identify replacements.

At this stage, however, there is little indication that Milan are prepared to entertain bids. Estupinan himself has not publicly expressed any desire to leave the Italian club, where he remains under contract and appears focused on the upcoming season. That further strengthens Milan’s position as they seek to keep one of their most experienced defenders. With Amorim firm on his defensive rebuild, Villa must now turn their focus to alternatives unless Milan’s stance softens in the coming weeks.