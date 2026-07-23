Besiktas eyeing summer move for Jacob Murphy

Besiktas are targeting Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by the Daily Telegraph’s journalist Luke Edwards, Jacob Murphy is the subject of interest from Besiktas. The Turkish club are assessing the possibility of bringing the 31-year-old to Istanbul as they strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Murphy has enjoyed an impressive resurgence at Newcastle United in recent seasons. After spending much of his early spell at St James’ Park on the fringes of the first team and going out on loan, the experienced winger has established himself as an important member of Eddie Howe’s squad.

The Englishman’s pace, direct running and improved end product have made him a valuable option, whether starting matches or making an impact from the bench. He played a significant role for Newcastle last season, contributing with goals and assists while helping the Magpies compete on multiple fronts.

Murphy’s understanding with the club’s attacking players has also become one of the strengths of Howe’s side, making him a popular figure among supporters. Despite Besiktas’s reported interest, Newcastle are not believed to be actively looking to part ways with him, as has been Eddie Howe’s stance for a while, making him difficult to dislodge.

Should Besiktas submit an attractive proposal, Newcastle would have to weigh the financial benefits against Murphy’s importance to the squad.

Murphy would improve Besiktas

For Besiktas, Murphy’s profile is reportedly appealing. The Turkish club are aiming to challenge domestically while also competing in Europe, and a player with his experience and ability to play on either flank could add depth and quality to their attacking unit.

At this stage, no formal offer is believed to have been made, but Murphy has now emerged on Besiktas’ shortlist as the summer transfer window gathers momentum. Newcastle looked quite mediocre in attack last season, and they need multiple additions in order to do well in the upcoming campaign.

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Murphy has been a useful player for them, and his departure will only weaken them further. Meanwhile, Besiktas may face stiff competition for the player’s signature, with recent reports linking him with Everton. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary additions to fill his void if he moves on.