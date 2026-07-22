Valencia rival Fulham in Reiss Nelson chase

Reiss Nelson’s future at Arsenal is becoming one of the more intriguing situations to watch as the summer transfer window progresses.

With the winger struggling for regular first-team opportunities in recent seasons, several clubs have begun exploring the possibility of securing his signature before the new campaign begins.

According to Fichajes, interest is now emerging from both England and Spain, setting up a competitive battle for the versatile attacker. Valencia have identified Nelson as a priority target as Carlos Corberan looks to strengthen his wide attacking options ahead of the new La Liga season. The Spanish club are closely monitoring the Arsenal winger’s situation and are preparing to step up their pursuit in the coming weeks.

However, Fulham remain firmly in the race as the Premier League side continue to admire the 26-year-old and have retained him on their shortlist despite growing competition from abroad. Arsenal are also understood to be open to negotiating a transfer, with Nelson’s contract entering its final year and the club keen to avoid losing him for nothing. Valued at around €8 million, the winger could become one of the more affordable attacking options available this summer.

Valencia hoping to tempt Nelson to Spain

Valencia believe Nelson possesses the versatility and experience needed to improve their attacking depth. Capable of operating on either wing, the former England Under-21 international has long been regarded as a technically gifted forward, although regular opportunities at Arsenal have been difficult to come by since breaking into the first team in 2019.

After spending last season on loan at Brentford, Nelson has returned to Arsenal for pre-season, but reports suggest he is keen to embark on a new chapter away from North London. The Spanish club are hopeful his contract situation will allow them to negotiate a transfer below his current market valuation, making him an attractive proposition financially as well as tactically.

Fulham remain interested despite overseas competition

Fulham have not abandoned their interest and continue to monitor developments closely. The West London club see Nelson as a player capable of adding pace, creativity and Premier League experience to their squad after parting ways with Harry Wilson. However, the winger is eager to continue his career outside England, a factor that currently gives clubs such as Valencia an advantage.

Benfica have also been linked with the Arsenal attacker, creating further competition for his signature as several clubs assess whether to submit formal offers. Valencia are expected to present an opening proposal to Arsenal before the start of August, although the outcome could depend on whether they can match the financial packages offered by rival suitors.

With Arsenal prepared to listen to offers and Nelson seemingly ready for a fresh start, negotiations are expected to gather momentum over the coming weeks.

Also Read: Five players Arsenal must sell ahead of a decisive summer window

Reiss Nelson appears to have reached the stage where a permanent move is the best solution for both player and club. Arsenal are unlikely to stand in his way with his contract winding down, while Valencia can offer the opportunity to become an important player in La Liga. Fulham remain a credible option thanks to their Premier League status, but if Nelson’s priority is experiencing football abroad, the Spanish club may currently hold the strongest hand.