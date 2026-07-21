Manchester United make approach for Ismaila Sarr move

Manchester United have knocked on the doors of Crystal Palace as they look to sign their attacking mainstay, Ismaila Sarr.

Manchester United have made enquiries over Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr as they continue assessing attacking targets ahead of the new season, although the Senegal international is not yet considered a priority signing.

According to a report from FootMercato, the Red Devils have gathered information on the 28-year-old as their recruitment team explores several options to strengthen the squad before the transfer window closes.

While no formal negotiations have been opened with Crystal Palace, Sarr is among the players under consideration at Old Trafford. Sarr’s recent performances have caught attention.

He finished as Crystal Palace’s top scorer with nine goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League (23 goal contributions in all competitions) and earned Player of the Tournament. At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he scored four goals for Senegal and impressed against elite opposition, further enhancing his growing reputation.

Why Manchester United could look at Sarr?

His form has prompted interest from clubs across Europe, with Manchester United now among the clubs monitoring his situation. The move would make sense from United’s perspective. Having secured Champions League football, the club are keen to improve their attacking depth ahead of a demanding campaign.

Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Amad Diallo are expected to play key roles in the final third, but the Red Devils want greater competition and quality across the wide positions. Sarr’s versatility is viewed as a major asset.

Comfortable operating on either flank and capable of adapting to different attacking systems, the Senegalese international could provide valuable cover while also challenging for a regular starting spot. The Red Devils have preferred Premier League-proven players of late, and he certainly fits the bill.

An additional factor that could work in Manchester United’s favour is the player’s long-standing admiration for the club. Sarr has previously admitted that the Red Devils are his dream team, meaning any serious approach from Old Trafford would likely capture his attention.

Despite the interest, United are not expected to rush into a deal. The club continue to evaluate multiple attacking options before deciding which targets to pursue aggressively in the coming weeks.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will be reluctant to lose one of their standout performers. With his contract running until the summer of 2029, they will certainly have the upper hand in negotiations.