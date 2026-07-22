Arsenal, Manchester City ramping up efforts to sign Kaua Pavuna

Arsenal and Manchester City are pushing hard to strike a deal with Flamengo sensation Kaua Pavuna, amidst interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Arsenal and Manchester City have stepped up their pursuit of Flamengo’s Kaua Pavuna, the 15-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder, according to ESPN Brazil.

The battle for the teenager’s signature has reportedly entered a new phase, with the player’s family travelling to Europe to visit interested clubs and learn more about their long-term development plans. Although a transfer is not close at this stage, the latest developments underline how seriously Europe’s elite view the teenager’s potential.

Rather than discussing immediate transfers, the meetings have focused on introducing Pavuna’s family to the clubs’ sporting projects. Representatives from several European sides have presented detailed plans outlining their academy structures, coaching methods and pathways into first-team football.

The visits are understood to be a standard procedure used by Europe’s biggest clubs when tracking elite youth prospects. Instead of negotiating transfer fees, clubs attempt to build trust with players and their families long before any official approach becomes possible.

Premier League giants making moves

Manchester City and Arsenal are among the clubs leading that process, while interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid has also been reported, making the race for the Flamengo youngster increasingly competitive.

Despite the growing attention, Flamengo remain determined to protect one of the academy’s standout prospects. The Brazilian club have deliberately avoided conversations regarding a possible valuation, with their priority remaining the youngster’s sporting and personal development rather than a quick sale abroad.

Internally, Pavuna is regarded as one of the finest talents to emerge from Flamengo’s academy in recent years. His elite technical ability, creative vision, flair, and agile dribbling in tight spaces have stood out. Club officials are keen to ensure the increasing interest from overseas does not place unnecessary pressure on the teenager as he continues his development in Brazil.

For Arsenal and Manchester City, establishing a strong relationship with Pavuna’s family could prove just as important as evaluating the player’s performances on the pitch. Both clubs have built reputations for developing young talent, and they are eager to showcase the opportunities available within their respective academies.

Although there is currently no official offer on the table, the latest developments suggest the competition for Pavuna’s signature is becoming increasingly organised behind the scenes. For now, the focus remains on convincing the youngster and his family that Arsenal and Manchester City’s long-term development plans offer the ideal platform.

While the Premier League clubs have taken the lead, the Spanish giants are not far behind, and they have struck pre-agreements with Brazilian clubs in the past. Pavuna’s sensational rise and his impressive performances for club and country at the youth level suggest he is one to keep an eye on going forward.