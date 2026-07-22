Alejandro Garnacho increasingly likely to join Aston Villa

Alejandro Garnacho is edging closer to a move to Aston Villa, with the Midlands club emerging as the strongest contender for the Argentine winger as uncertainty continues to surround his future.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Aston Villa increasingly believe they can secure his signature. The 22-year-old has become one of the club’s priority attacking targets this summer, with discussions progressing positively as Unai Emery’s side work to win the race for the winger.

The West Midlands club have stepped up their pursuit following the departure of Morgan Rogers. The Villans are searching for a player capable of adding pace, creativity and directness in the final third. Garnacho fits that profile and is viewed internally as a player with considerable room for development despite an inconsistent spell over the past year.

Emery, who has built a reputation for improving young players, sees Garnacho’s pace and one-on-one ability as central to his attacking blueprint. The Argentina international has found himself at the centre of transfer speculation after falling down the pecking order at his current club. While he arrived with high expectations for a £40 million fee, securing regular first-team opportunities has been difficult, prompting interest from several clubs across Europe.

The proposed transfer is expected to be structured as an initial loan move with a conditional obligation to make the deal permanent if certain criteria are met. While negotiations continue, an agreement before the window closes appears likely.

Garnacho needs a fresh start

A move to Villa Park could offer the regular first-team football he needs to revive his career. Emery’s track record of developing young talent aligns with Garnacho’s search for stability and consistent playing time ahead of future international commitments with Argentina.

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Although no formal announcement has been made, Villa are firmly positioned to secure the signing. Both clubs are working towards finalising the details of the proposed move. Garnacho has had a disappointing time at Manchester United and Chelsea. He needs a fresh start. He is a young talent with great potential, and the right team could bring out the best in him. It remains to be seen whether the move to Aston Villa can unlock his true potential.