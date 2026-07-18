Manchester United considering Carlos Augusto swoop

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Inter Milan defender Carlos Augusto as the Premier League giants continue their search for defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Carlos Augusto has emerged as one of the names under consideration at Old Trafford, with Manchester United keen to add versatility and depth to Michael Carrick’s backline. Augusto has also been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past year.

According to a report by Fichajes, the Premier League giants view Augusto as a strong candidate to strengthen the left side of their defence. While the club has already invested significantly in midfield this summer, attention is now shifting towards defensive additions, particularly amid concerns about injuries and consistency at left-back.

Luke Shaw’s fitness record has prompted the Red Devils to explore alternative options capable of competing for a starting role ahead of the return to the UEFA Champions League. Augusto fits that need perfectly. The 27-year-old is comfortable operating as a traditional left-back, wing-back or even as the left-sided defender in a back three.

The Inter Milan defender’s tactical flexibility has made him an important squad player for Inter Milan, where he has impressed with his work rate, defensive discipline and ability to contribute in attack. Although Federico Dimarco remains Inter’s first-choice option on the left flank, Augusto has regularly featured across multiple competitions, giving the Nerazzurri valuable depth during domestic and European campaigns.

Augusto could be a handy option

Manchester United value Augusto’s defensive flexibility. Carrick’s tactical approach often demands defenders who can adapt to different systems during matches, and Augusto’s ability to play in several positions could prove valuable across a long campaign that includes Champions League football.

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Reports suggest Inter are reluctant to lose one of their dependable squad members unless they receive a compelling financial offer. The Italian giants still value Augusto highly and are under no immediate pressure to sell, meaning Manchester United may need to negotiate a sizeable transfer fee if they decide to formalise their interest.

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At this stage, no official bid has been submitted for Carlos Augusto, and discussions remain exploratory. Nevertheless, the Inter defender has firmly entered Manchester United’s shortlist, and the coming weeks could determine whether the Red Devils turn their interest into a concrete offer as they continue shaping their squad for the 2026-27 season.