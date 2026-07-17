Yeimar Mosquera closing in on joining Vitoria de Guimaraes

Aston Villa are continuing to assess the next steps for several young players who are not yet guaranteed regular first-team opportunities under Unai Emery.

For developing defenders in particular, securing consistent senior football has become an important part of the club’s pathway planning. Yeimar Mosquera appears set to be the next prospect to leave Villa Park temporarily or permanently in pursuit of greater playing time. The Colombian centre-back has attracted attention from clubs abroad, and a move to Portugal is now advancing rapidly.

According to reports from O Jogo and Record via Sport Witness, Vitoria de Guimaraes are close to reaching an agreement with Aston Villa for the 21-year-old. Talks between the clubs are believed to be at an advanced stage, with confidence growing that the transfer will be completed soon.

The precise structure of the deal remains unclear. Neither report has confirmed whether Mosquera will join on loan or through a permanent transfer, although the current expectation in Portugal is that an agreement is close.

V Sports relationship helps accelerate talks

The strong institutional links between Aston Villa and Vitória have reportedly played an important role in the talks. V Sports, the investment group connected to Aston Villa, owns a 29 per cent stake in Vitoria’s football company. That relationship has created a natural pathway for discussions and may allow Villa to retain a degree of influence over Mosquera’s development even while he continues his career away from England.

For the player, the move would provide an opportunity to compete regularly in the Primeira Liga, a league that has established a strong reputation for developing young South American talent. Vitoria could offer Mosquera a clearer route into senior football while also allowing him to remain within a familiar multi-club structure.

Aston Villa seek the right development pathway

Aston Villa signed Mosquera in 2024 after identifying him as one of Colombia’s most promising young defenders. His potential has also been recognised at international level, with the centre-back representing Colombia throughout their 2025 Under-20 World Cup campaign and featuring in all seven matches.

Despite that pedigree, immediate first-team opportunities at Villa Park remain difficult to secure. Emery has several established central defenders available, making a move elsewhere the most logical next step for Mosquera’s progression.

The Colombian had previously been offered to Argentine side Independiente. Although he received favourable internal assessments, the club did not regard him as one of its priority targets. Vitoria have now emerged as the most advanced option, and the Portuguese side appear increasingly likely to secure his services.

Also Read: Five players Aston Villa must sell this summer

This looks like a sensible move for all parties. Mosquera needs regular senior football rather than another season on the fringes at Aston Villa, and Vitoria offer a competitive environment with strong developmental credentials. The connection through V Sports should also give Villa confidence that his progress will be monitored closely. Whether the deal is a loan or permanent transfer, Portugal appears to be an ideal next step for the Colombian defender.