Chelsea ponder offering €50 million to sign Alvaro Carreras

Chelsea are pondering a substantial offer in the region of €50 million for Alvaro Carreras, with Xabi Alonso likely to approve the reunion

According to a report by Fichajes, Alvaro Carreras is a firm target for Chelsea ahead of the summer as they look to solve their issues at left-back. The Real Madrid defender is known to Xabi Alonso following his six-month stint at the Bernabeu, with the Blues now pondering paying as much as €50 million to sign the Spaniard.

Chelsea are in the market to strengthen their left-back berth following the sale of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid in the early stages of the window. They were one of the first teams to express interest in Carreras once the Cucurella deal went through, as the Real Madrid defender is now emerging as a firm target for the Londoners.

Per the report by Fichajes, Chelsea have seen a €25 million opening bid rejected by the Spanish giants, and now they are ready to make an improved offer worth €50 million.

Why Alvaro Carreras?

Xabi Alonso worked extensively with the 23-year-old full-back during his six-month stint at Real Madrid last season before being sacked. A €50 million valuation remains speculative, though it aligns with the cost Real Madrid paid Benfica to acquire Carreras.

Alonso’s prior working relationship could prove instrumental in driving the deal forward, giving him insight into Carreras’s profile and potential fit at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have pursued other targets, namely Rayo Vallecano’s Pep Chavarria, but that pursuit has not progressed despite an early push.

There are concerns over the rising price tag for the left-back, which may have pushed the West London club towards considering a substantial move for Carreras.

Will Real Madrid sell Alvaro Carreras?

Real Madrid have already sold Fran Garcia to Real Betis following the arrival of Cucurella, which has effectively made Carreras the backup left-back. As a result, there may be reluctance from Real Madrid to sell the 23-year-old full-back, meaning Chelsea may have to make a substantial offer.

However, Jose Mourinho could consider using Ferland Mendy as the main competitor for the left-back role going forward, with the Frenchman expected to regain fitness soon. Carreras remains a backup option if Chelsea’s pursuit of Chavarria stalls further, though no credible reports confirm Real Madrid’s willingness to negotiate a sale.