James McAtee unwilling to leave Nottingham Forest amid West Ham United links

James McAtee is determined to remain at Nottingham Forest despite growing interest from West Ham United, with the attacking midfielder eager to prove himself at the City Ground after a difficult first campaign following his move from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for the Hammers, who are looking to strengthen their midfield options this summer. However, according to Football Insider, McAtee is resolved to remain at Forest and establish himself in the Premier League rather than seek an immediate alternative.

McAtee joined Forest in a deal worth around £30 million last summer after impressing during his time at Manchester City and on loan at Sheffield United. The move was viewed as a major statement of intent by Forest, but the midfielder struggled to secure regular starts throughout the campaign.

Limited opportunities prevented him from making the impact many expected, leading to speculation over his long-term future. West Ham have been monitoring the situation closely, believing the England Under-21 international still possesses the technical quality and creativity to become a key player at Premier League level.

West Ham are understood to have the financial resources and may offer a package close to the £30 million fee, with club officials identifying him as a key target for the rebuild.

Despite that interest, McAtee’s priority appears to be staying put. The midfielder reportedly believes he still has unfinished business at Forest and wants to fight for a regular place rather than move after just one season.

What next for West Ham?

That stance could complicate West Ham’s pursuit, especially as Forest may also prefer to retain a player they invested heavily in only 12 months ago. While reports have suggested the club could consider suitable offers, McAtee’s own preference may prove decisive if he remains committed to succeeding at the City Ground.

Forest are entering a new chapter ahead of the upcoming campaign, with changes behind the scenes creating fresh competition for places across the squad. Those developments could offer McAtee a chance to rebuild form after a difficult debut season.

McAtee, a Manchester City academy graduate, is regarded as one of England’s most promising attacking midfielders, and Forest still believes there is significant room for growth if he can secure consistent playing time.