Manchester United set for transfer boost due to Mason Greenwood clause

Manchester United could potentially pocket as much as €16–20 million should Mason Greenwood complete his proposed move to Fenerbahce.

Mason Greenwood is set to join Fenerbahce from Marseille, with Manchester United poised to pocket €16–20 million via a sell-on clause, according to journalist Erdem Akbas, via Sport Witness.

There has been significant talk about Mason Greenwood’s future at Marseille, and the former Manchester United forward appears ready to depart.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Fenerbahce have an agreement on personal terms with the player. As things stand, the only outstanding item is the fee to be paid to Marseille. Romano has also reported a potential offer worth over €40 million, which the French side have not yet accepted, though there is optimism a deal will be completed.

Manchester United set for a financial windfall

Manchester United have a keen interest in how things develop between Marseille and Fenerbahce over Greenwood, as they could be set for a significant financial windfall. The Red Devils inserted a 40% sell-on clause into the deal when they sold the former attacker to Marseille.

Based on reported valuations of the Fenerbahce deal ranging between €40 million and €50 million, Manchester United could pocket between €16 million and €20 million from the transaction. For instance, they would receive €20 million if the agreement reaches €50 million.

The final fee is not expected to cross the €50 million mark, but the financial windfall would still be welcomed at Old Trafford. The extra funds could boost a summer spending push as United eye reinforcements in wide and defensive areas, particularly after missing out on Mateus Fernandes to Spurs and shelving Ederson talks with Atalanta.

What are Manchester United’s plans for the summer?

Manchester United were defeated in their efforts to sign Mateus Fernandes, who ended up joining Spurs. They have since signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea, and have now called off a move for Ederson, having previously agreed a deal with Atalanta for the midfielder, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Meanwhile, they could also target new players in other positions, such as a left winger and full-backs, according to media reports. Overall, the extra financial boost from the Greenwood deal would prove beneficial, as the Red Devils are expected to spend heavily in this window.