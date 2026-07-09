Manchester United beat Aston Villa, Manchester City, Saudi clubs to Andrey Santos

Manchester United are set to sign 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea for around £50 million, beating stiff competition from Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Saudi clubs.

Manchester United have secured a deal worth around £50 million for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who has emerged as one of the most wanted players in his position during the summer transfer window. The move represents a major statement from the Red Devils as they continue rebuilding their midfield department.

Sources from TEAMtalk indicate that United faced significant competition before reaching an agreement with Chelsea. Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Newcastle United all explored the possibility of signing Santos, while Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with the Brazilian earlier in the window.

Manchester City’s interest reportedly developed during discussions with Chelsea following Enzo Maresca’s move to the Etihad. Santos had worked with Maresca previously, and the midfielder’s name was discussed as City considered whether a reunion could be possible.

Unai Emery assessed options for Aston Villa’s midfield following Amadou Onana’s serious injury, and Santos was viewed as a potential solution due to his defensive ability, energy and technical quality. Saudi Pro League clubs also showed interest in the 22-year-old, attracted by his age profile and long-term potential.

However, Santos was reportedly convinced by Manchester United’s project and the opportunity to become an important part of their midfield rebuild.

Manchester United need midfield additions

Manchester United’s decision to push ahead with the deal comes as the club looks to reshape its midfield options. The departure of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte’s long-term knee injury have increased the need for fresh additions in that area.

Santos joined Chelsea from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in 2023 with a reputation as one of South America’s brightest midfield prospects. Despite struggling to establish himself as a regular starter at Stamford Bridge, he impressed on loan, particularly with RC Strasbourg, where he demonstrated the ability to contribute both defensively and offensively.

The Brazilian midfielder has also earned international recognition, collecting six caps for Brazil. His versatility allows him to operate as either a defensive midfielder or a more advanced box-to-box player, making him an attractive option for United’s plans.

Also Read: Andrey Santos is the right kind of midfielder for Manchester United

The signing of Santos, alongside the impending move for Atalanta’s Ederson, underlines Manchester United’s focus on building a younger, more dynamic midfield capable of competing at the highest level, particularly following Casemiro’s departure. Santos’s versatility as a defensive midfielder or box-to-box player aligns with United’s plan to strengthen the heart of the team.