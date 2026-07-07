Chelsea working to agree new deal with Jesse Derry

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea are pushing hard to secure the long-term future of their academy sensation Jesse Derry with a new deal.

Chelsea are in advanced talks over a new contract for Jesse Derry, according to a report from Football Insider. The 19-year-old winger has emerged as one of the brightest young talents at Stamford Bridge since joining them from Crystal Palace last summer and is now closing in on an agreement that would further strengthen his ties to the club.

The Blues’ urgency has been heightened by recent interest from Bayern Munich, who are understood to have made approaches as they continue to monitor emerging talent across Europe. The German giants are always looking for opportunities to invest in youngsters with massive potential, and Derry seems to be an ideal fit for their project.

Chelsea aims to secure Derry’s long-term future and ensure he remains part of their plans, protecting against growing interest from rival clubs. After impressing consistently at youth level, Derry took important steps towards establishing himself in the senior picture during the 2025-26 campaign.

The winger made three first-team appearances across all competitions, including his Premier League debut in Chelsea’s defeat to Nottingham Forest in May. While his involvement with the senior squad was limited, the experience offered a glimpse of what could lie ahead for a player regarded as one of the academy’s standout prospects.

His performances for the club’s Under-21 side further strengthened his reputation, with seven goals and four assists in 21 outings showcasing the attacking qualities that have made him such a highly regarded figure within Chelsea’s youth ranks.

Chelsea won’t let go of Derry

As the son of former Crystal Palace and Leeds United midfielder Shaun Derry, football has long been a central part of his life. However, the younger Derry is now beginning to carve out his own path, earning recognition through his performances rather than his surname.

The London club believe he has the potential to become an important player in the years ahead, which explains why negotiations over a new contract have become a priority.

The timing is also significant given the arrival of Xabi Alonso. The new Chelsea manager is expected to assess several young players during pre-season, and Derry will be keen to impress as he looks to establish himself in Alonso’s plans.

A new deal would place him in a strong position to continue that development at Stamford Bridge rather than elsewhere. While Bayern Munich’s interest serves as a reminder of the competition Chelsea face in retaining top young talent, the club remains confident of reaching an agreement. With talks progressing well, the Blues appear determined to secure Derry’s long-term future at the club.