Chelsea closely monitoring Felipe Morais

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Cruzeiro attacking midfielder Felipe Morais ahead of a potential transfer.

According to Sport Witness, Chelsea continue to monitor Cruzeiro midfielder Felipe Morais, with the 17-year-old Brazilian talent continuing to justify the Premier League giants’ interest with his sensational rise.

The Blues have consistently identified elite prospects early, and Morais appears to be another player who has caught their eye at an early stage. The midfielder first caught Chelsea’s eye during last year’s FIFA Under-17 World Cup, where Morais impressed for Brazil with a series of mature performances.

Reports at the time suggested the London club had tested Cruzeiro’s resolve with an offer worth around €10 million. However, the Brazilian club quickly moved to protect one of their most prized academy products, offering Morais a new contract that runs until 2029. The deal also included a hefty €100 million release clause for overseas clubs, underlining just how highly the Brazilian outfit rate the teenager.

Since the contract extension in 2026, Morais has progressed rapidly. He made his senior debut for Cruzeiro, scoring in a friendly against Defensor and displaying the composure and creativity that have attracted European interest.

Chelsea scouts continue to monitor Felipe Morais

Operating in an advanced midfield role at just 17, Morais’ early senior goal suggests the technical composure and creativity that have attracted Chelsea’s attention. While he is still a part of their Under-20 team and has yet to be promoted to the first team, the London club’s scouts are quite impressed with the youngster, who has been on their radar for months now.

Morais has been part of Cruzeiro’s academy setup since 2017 and is widely regarded as one of the club’s brightest prospects. His stock rose further after featuring in seven of Brazil’s eight matches at the Under-17 World Cup, scoring twice during the tournament. He even has four goal contributions in his four goal contributions in his 37 outings for the Brazilian club’s Under-20 team.

While he prefers playing as a ten, he can also feature on the flanks. His technical ability, maturity and massive potential make him an ideal fit for Chelsea‘s project, which revolves around signing the best young players.

Despite growing transfer speculation, Morais remains focused on his development at Cruzeiro. But as the teenager continues to tick off important milestones in his career, Chelsea’s long-standing interest appears increasingly justified. It will be interesting to see if the Blues do make a move for the teenager in the near future.