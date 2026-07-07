Arsenal in informal contact over Crysencio Summerville move

Arsenal’s summer planning is beginning to focus heavily on attacking depth, with Mikel Arteta keen to ensure his squad has enough variety to compete across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

The expected departure of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas would create a clear vacancy on the left side of the attack. The Gunners already have elite quality in wide areas, but the physical demands placed on players such as Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke mean another reliable option is needed. Arsenal want a player with Premier League experience, direct running and the ability to influence matches immediately rather than requiring a long adaptation period.

Crysencio Summerville has now emerged as a serious option with the West Ham United winger is expected to leave following the club’s relegation to the Championship, and Arsenal have, according to Fichajes, made informal contact through intermediaries to explore the conditions of a possible deal.

West Ham signed Summerville from Leeds United in 2024 for more than £25 million plus add-ons, a figure that now provides the natural starting point for negotiations. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2029, but relegation has weakened the Hammers’ position.

Summerville’s World Cup performances have only increased interest. He produced two goals and two assists in four matches for the Netherlands before their elimination by Morocco, adding to a strong club campaign in which he registered seven goals and five assists.

Why Crysencio Summerville fits Arsenal’s attacking rotation

From a tactical perspective, Summerville gives Arsenal qualities they need from a left-sided forward. He is quick, sharp in 1v1 situations and comfortable attacking defenders either on the outside or by cutting inside. Signed for around £25 million in 2024, the Dutchman has been impressive for West Ham despite their recent relegation.

Arteta values wide players who can stretch the pitch, press aggressively and still contribute in tight technical combinations. Summerville’s low centre of gravity, acceleration and ability to receive under pressure make him suitable for that role.

He would not arrive as an automatic starter, but that may be the appeal. Arsenal need someone capable of rotating with their senior attackers without reducing intensity or directness. His Premier League experience also lowers the risk compared to signing a player from outside England. On paper, he would be an excellent replacement for the outgoing Trossard.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham have also been linked. However, United’s situation is complicated by uncertainty around Marcus Rashford, though they need a versatile wide attacker if the academy graduate leaves. Arsenal may therefore see an opportunity to move early before the race becomes more crowded.

Should Arsenal push for Summerville?

Summerville looks like a smart market opportunity if the fee stays realistic. He offers pace, goals, Premier League experience and the hunger of a player unwilling to drop into the Championship. Arsenal should not overpay, but as a Trossard replacement and rotation option, this is exactly the type of signing that could strengthen Arteta’s squad without disrupting its balance.