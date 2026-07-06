Radu Dragusin set to join Fiorentina as deal agreed

Romanian defender Radu Dragusin is on the verge of leaving Tottenham Hotspur after the Premier League side reached an agreement with ACF Fiorentina over a transfer.

The deal has been agreed as an initial season-long loan, but it includes a purchase obligation clause for Fiorentina to complete a permanent transfer worth up to £21.4 million if certain appearance-related conditions are met. The agreement also contains a 10 per cent sell-on clause, allowing Tottenham to benefit from any future sale of the 24-year-old defender, as per Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the player will complete his medical with the Serie A club next week. Dragusin’s move marks the end of a disappointing spell in North London.

Having joined Tottenham from Genoa in January 2024 after attracting interest from several top European clubs, the Romanian international was expected to become a key figure in Spurs’ defence. However, he faced fierce competition for the centre-back slot and found opportunities limited due to injury setbacks.

The defender made 48 appearances in all competitions during his time at Tottenham but was unable to cement a long-term role in the starting XI. An ACL injury suffered in 2025 disrupted his progress, forcing him to spend a lengthy period on the sidelines before returning later in the campaign.

A return to Serie A, an avenue he has sought for some time, could help him rebuild after his ACL injury and competitive struggles in London. Before arriving in England, he impressed during his time with Genoa, where his commanding displays earned him a reputation as one of Italy’s most promising young centre-backs. His performances also helped establish him as a regular for the Romanian national team.

Fiorentina have been tracking the defender for several months and had identified him as one of their primary defensive targets earlier this year. Their persistence has now paid off, with an agreement finally reached between the two clubs. The move is also understood to have been facilitated by sporting director Fabio Paratici, who previously worked at Tottenham and remains familiar with the club’s hierarchy.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, believe Dragusin has the attributes to strengthen their back line immediately. The Italian club are confident that a return to familiar surroundings and Serie A’s tactical style will allow the defender to rediscover the form that convinced Tottenham to sign him in the first place.

Dragusin is expected to complete the remaining formalities before finalising his switch to Florence, bringing an end to his brief Premier League spell and beginning a new chapter in Italian football.