Tyrique George set for Everton stay as deal agreed with Chelsea

Tyrique George will join Everton on a permanent transfer after the club finalised an agreement with Chelsea for the 20-year-old winger, ending his loan spell at Goodison Park.

The two Premier League clubs have agreed on a revised payment structure after Everton decided against triggering the original purchase option in the loan agreement, instead negotiating fresh terms that suit both parties’ financial plans.

According to Sky Sports, Everton will pay an initial £18 million, with a further £6 million potentially due through performance-related add-ons. Chelsea have also inserted a 15 per cent sell-on clause into the agreement, ensuring they could benefit from any future transfer involving the England youth international.

The overall package is worth up to £24 million.

Injuries to Everton’s attacking players prompted George’s mid-season loan move. Although he did not find the back of the net in his 11 appearances, the coaching staff remained impressed by his pace, technical ability and long-term potential.

George could be a superb future prospect

George progressed through Chelsea’s academy and made his senior breakthrough under former head coach Enzo Maresca, accumulating 37 senior appearances across all competitions and scoring six goals. Everton valued his versatility across the frontline as a key factor in pursuing a permanent deal.

For Everton, the signing reflects Moyes’ broader summer push to strengthen the squad after an encouraging finish to last season.

The Merseyside club have been active in the transfer market as they look to build a competitive side capable of competing at the top of the Premier League. Personal terms are not expected to present any major issues, with George keen to continue his career at Everton after becoming familiar with the club during his loan spell.

An official announcement is anticipated once the remaining formalities are completed.

Everton will look to build on their improvement from last season. They will hope to push for European qualification, and they need to improve the team. Adding quality young players would be a step in the right direction. However, they must also invest in established stars who can make an immediate impact.