Everton join race to sign Christ Inao Oulai

Everton will look to sign 20-year-old Ivory Coast international Christ Inao Oulai from Trabzonspor in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Barcelona, Fulham, and Chelsea are also among the clubs interested in Christ Inao Oulai, with the list of suitors growing to nine teams. Meanwhile, the Trabzonspor midfielder will not cost a premium fee, with the Turkish Super Lig club valuing him at around €23 million.

Who is Christ Inao Oulai?

Christ Inao Oulai is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Yopougon, the teenage prospect spent most of his formative years thus far in the Ivory Coast and graduated from the youth division at JMG Academy Abidjan. The 20-year-old arrived in Europe by joining SC Bastia in July 2024 before moving to Turkiye last summer.

The Ivory Coast international has made gradual progress during his spell with Trabzonspor thus far, amassing nearly 2,500 minutes of game time in 31 outings thus far while contributing 2 goals and 4 assists. Meanwhile, Oulai’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Barcelona, Chelsea, Everton, and Fulham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Barcelona will target a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, as Marc Casado faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou amid his reported links with Saudi Pro League clubs. So, the Blaugrana must sign a tactically flexible midfielder who can reprise defensive and box-to-box roles per Hansi Flick’s requirements.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Christ Inao Oulai may be surprising, but it is understandable. The Blues are scouring the market for a midfielder, as Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia struggled with persistent fitness issues for most of the 2025/26 campaign. Additionally, Enzo Fernandez faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge after Javier Pastore’s recent comments discussing a possible exit.

As for Everton, the Toffees are combing the market for a midfielder, as Idrissa Gueye is in the twilight of his career. With Merlin Rohl sidelined by injury for much of 2025/26, James Garner has emerged as their primary midfield option. So, Oulai, known for his high stamina, explosive pace, and excellent tactical awareness, can be the ideal foil for the defensive-minded Garner.

Meanwhile, Fulham will pursue a midfielder this summer, as skipper Tom Cairney is in the twilight of his career. Additionally, Sasa Lukic’s stock has fallen in the last 12 months. Oulai would complement Sander Berge’s midfield profile and provide the energy Fulham’s central options require.

Trabzonspor’s asking price of €23 million makes the Ivorian midfielder an attractive target for his prospective suitors. The intense competition for his signature should see the Turkish club command the desired fee before the summer window closes.