Aurelien Tchouameni set for Real Madrid stay this summer

Real Madrid will not entertain bids to part ways with 26-year-old French international Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed Real Madrid’s response to increasing speculation surrounding Aurelien Tchouameni. Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the versatile 26-year-old midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, with the two Premier League heavyweights “closely monitoring his situation in the hope that he could become available” in the coming weeks.

Per TEAMtalk, Jose Mourinho has determined that Tchouameni will remain at Real Madrid. Additionally, the report has revealed that the newly-appointed manager has told Los Blancos to prioritise strengthening the defensive unit instead, as he is happy with the midfielders in his squad after signing Bernardo Silva in a Bosman move.

How has Aurelien Tchouameni fared at Real Madrid?

Aurelien Tchouameni has shown variable form since joining Real Madrid from AS Monaco in July 2022. Los Blancos beat intense competition to land the midfielder, and he has demonstrated impressive technical ability in the last four seasons. The 26-year-old has become a utility player for Real Madrid who is capable of performing as both a midfielder and centre-back, offering tactical flexibility that few alternatives can match.

Since joining Real Madrid, Tchouameni has made nearly 200 appearances while contributing 7 goals and 8 assists. However, despite remaining a regular starter, the French midfielder’s performances have shown inconsistency in recent seasons. Despite this variability, his stock remains high, with Liverpool and Manchester United among the prospective suitors actively pursuing his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aurelien Tchouameni has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as the Red Devils need a long-term successor for Casemiro, who has departed Old Trafford as a free agent. With Manuel Ugarte struggling since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago and now unavailable due to a long-term knee injury, Manchester United must find a solution in the transfer market.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are seeking a versatile midfielder to add dynamism to their midfield. Acquiring Tchouameni would provide the Merseyside outfit tactical flexibility, enabling Andoni Iraola to deploy Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai in less defensively-demanding roles, creating adaptable options depending on match conditions.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho and a Real Madrid Makeover: Who’s in, who’s out and what’s next

However, Mourinho’s determination to extend Tchouameni’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu means Liverpool and Manchester United must search elsewhere for a new holding midfielder. Sources have indicated that the 26-year-old French international remains committed to Los Blancos, further reducing the prospect of a summer departure.