Wigan Athletic begin negotiations to sign Hindolo Mustapha

Wigan Athletic are in talks to sign Crystal Palace teenage attacking midfielder Hindolo Mustapha this summer.

Wigan Athletic have opened negotiations with Crystal Palace over a loan move for 19-year-old midfielder Hindolo Mustapha, according to Football Insider. The League One side hope to reach an agreement in the coming weeks as Palace seeks regular first-team football for the prospect.

The young midfielder is considered one of the most promising talents in Crystal Palace’s academy system despite a challenging campaign last season. Mustapha spent time on loan at both FC Nurnberg and West Bromwich Albion, but those spells provided limited opportunities; he managed just four senior appearances across both clubs.

As a result, the Eagles have been exploring alternative pathways for the Sierra Leone international’s development. A move to League One is seen as a potentially ideal next step, offering Mustapha a greater opportunity to play regularly and continue his progression in a competitive environment.

The teenager has already earned senior international recognition, and his performances in Crystal Palace’s youth setup have attracted significant praise over the years. The club remain confident that he can develop into a first-team player in the future. He has featured in a total of 37 matches for the Eagles’ Under-21 team and has contributed towards 20 goals; his performances have earned him a lot of plaudits.

A loan move to Wigan Athletic could be ideal

The Lancashire club view Mustapha as a player capable of adding energy, technical quality and creativity to their midfield options. Regular minutes in League One could prove crucial for the youngster as he seeks to rebuild momentum after a frustrating period away from South London.

Crystal Palace, who themselves are active in the market, have reportedly considered several possible destinations for the midfielder, but Wigan are working hard to move ahead of rival clubs and secure his signature. The third-division outfit want more quality and creativity in the centre of the park, and feel the teenager could do wonders for them.

The ongoing negotiations suggest the League One outfit are serious about completing the deal and giving Mustapha a prominent role in their plans. For Crystal Palace, the priority remains finding the right environment for one of their brightest young prospects.

The South London club are determined to avoid a repeat of last season’s disappointing loan experiences and want Mustapha to join a side where he will have consistent playing time. The negotiations are expected to conclude in the coming weeks, with Wigan confident a deal can be reached.