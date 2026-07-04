Stefan Bajcetic pushing for Liverpool exit amid links with three Spanish clubs

Liverpool academy graduate Stefan Bajcetic is all set to part ways with the Premier League giants amidst interest from La Liga clubs.

Stefan Bajcetic is pushing for a Liverpool exit, with the 21-year-old midfielder prioritising a return to Spain, according to Estadio Deportivo. The player has entered the final year of his contract and has been linked with three La Liga clubs.

Bajcetic was once regarded as one of Liverpool’s brightest prospects after bursting onto the first-team scene under Jurgen Klopp back in 2022. His composure on the ball, tactical intelligence and maturity beyond his years quickly earned him praise from supporters and pundits alike.

However, injuries have significantly disrupted his development post the 2022/23 season. A series of fitness setbacks have prevented the Spanish youngster from building momentum during crucial years in his progression, limiting his first-team opportunities and prompting speculation over his long-term future at the club.

The 21-year-old has had multiple loan spells away from the club and has only made 22 first-team appearances for the Reds. The Spanish youth international missed the entire 2025/26 season because of injury. Now with his contract running out, he is set to force a move away from the Merseyside club to revive his career.

The midfielder spent his early years in Spain and remains highly regarded in his homeland. A product of RC Celta’s youth system, Bajcetic made his La Liga debut during a loan spell with UD Las Palmas two years ago, where he showcased the qualities that initially attracted Liverpool to him.

Bajcetic looks set for a return to Spain

Now, several Spanish clubs are monitoring his situation closely. According to Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano and Elche are all interested in securing his signature as they look to strengthen their squads ahead of the new campaign.

Crucially, Bajcetic is believed to favour a move back to Spain. The opportunity to play regularly in a familiar environment is thought to be a major factor behind his thinking, particularly after several injury-hit seasons in England.

For Liverpool, the calculus is straightforward: they must move this summer to recover a fee. With his contract running out in June 2027, they risk losing Bajcetic for free. While the club have invested considerable time and resources into his development, a permanent departure may now be the most pragmatic solution for all parties.

The 21-year-old, with his exceptional defensive awareness, great ball-playing ability and composure, could be an exceptional acquisition for clubs like Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano and Elche. Given his injury track record and his contract situation, all three clubs could actually look to secure his services on a cut-price deal.