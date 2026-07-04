Liverpool join race to sign Sergio Arribas

Liverpool’s recruitment strategy under Andoni Iraola remains heavily focused on identifying young players capable of making an immediate impact while also developing into future stars.

With several changes expected in the squad this summer, the Reds continue to scan Europe for attacking talent that offers both quality and value. One player whose stock has risen dramatically over the past season is Sergio Arribas.

The former Real Madrid academy graduate has enjoyed a remarkable campaign with UD Almeria, establishing himself as one of the standout performers in Spain despite the club competing in the Segunda Division.

Arribas finished the season with an outstanding return of 26 goals and seven assists in 46 appearances, becoming Almeria’s attacking leader and one of the most productive players in Spanish football. Those performances have naturally attracted widespread attention, with Sporting CP among the earliest clubs to register serious interest.

According to Ideal, Liverpool have now joined the race to sign the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, adding another major European club to an increasingly competitive transfer battle. While no formal bid has yet been submitted, the Reds are believed to be monitoring the situation closely.

Real Madrid are also expected to influence any negotiations. When Arribas joined Almeria in 2023, Los Blancos retained 50% of his economic rights, meaning they would benefit significantly from any future transfer.

Why Sergio Arribas fits Liverpool’s evolving attacking system

From a tactical perspective, Arribas possesses many of the qualities that suit Andoni Iraola’s football. He is an aggressive attacking midfielder who constantly searches for pockets of space between defensive lines and attacks the penalty area with excellent timing.

Unlike traditional No. 10s who prefer to dictate play from deeper positions, Arribas combines creative passing with genuine goalscoring instinct. His movement into dangerous areas explains his remarkable scoring record and makes him a constant threat without dominating possession.

For Liverpool, he could operate across several attacking roles. He is comfortable as an attacking midfielder, an inverted winger, or even as an advanced central midfielder arriving late into the box. That versatility would fit Iraola’s high-intensity, fluid attacking structure, where positional rotations and aggressive pressing are central principles.

Sporting CP remain serious competitors because they can offer regular football and an established pathway for technically gifted attacking players. Liverpool, meanwhile, can present the attraction of Premier League football and competing for major trophies. The biggest question is whether Arribas’ extraordinary Segunda Division numbers can translate immediately to elite European competition.

Is Arribas ready for the Premier League?

The Spaniard’s statistics demand attention, but this would still represent a considerable step up in level. That said, Arribas has already shown outstanding technical quality and football intelligence throughout his development.

Also Read: Three players Liverpool should target under Andoni Iraola

Liverpool’s recruitment team has often succeeded by identifying players before they become global stars, and this feels like another opportunity to do exactly that. If the financial package is sensible, Arribas could prove to be one of the smartest value signings of the summer.