Chelsea agree to sign Alfie Osborne

Chelsea have agreed to sign 17-year-old Scottish defender Alfie Osborne from Hearts, beating competition from rivals.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Alfie Osborne is set to sign for Chelsea after the Londoners completed the signing of the highly talented 17-year-old Scottish wonderkid. There were competing sides in the race for the Hearts teenager, but Chelsea secured his signature to convince the young rising star to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were indeed linked with an interest in Osborne, but they were not the only side in the race for the teenager. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Aston Villa have all been credited with an interest and watched the player in action on a few occasions. The Blues were also keeping close tabs on his performances, while there has also been further interest from the likes of Leeds United and Crystal Palace, as per reports.

Osborne completed his medical, agreed personal terms, and signed a long-term contract with Chelsea. The 17-year-old defender is a Scotland U19 star and is not expected to make a first-team appearance immediately, but could be one of those players closer to the senior side in due course.

Chelsea’s summer transfer strategy

The Blues have several ideas in the transfer market, but they have been relatively quiet compared to some of their rivals. They have agreed a deal for Marco Palestra from Atalanta, and more stars are expected to arrive as the window progresses. The World Cup may be slowing down momentum in the market, but as soon as the tournament ends, activity could accelerate in the background.

Some areas need strengthening, including certain roles in the attacking third. Chelsea could also look for a new midfielder if Enzo Fernández departs, as Granit Xhaka is of interest to the Blues. Beyond that, the club will be alert to opportunities emerging in the window, with manager Xabi Alonso prepared to strengthen ahead of the new season.