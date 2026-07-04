Alpha Toure committed to West Ham United move despite Saudi agreement

Alpha Toure’s future has become the subject of fresh attention after FC Metz reached an agreement with Saudi Pro League side Al Dirayah.

The newly promoted Saudi club are ready to pay around €7 million for the 20-year-old Senegalese midfielder. However, the deal is far from straightforward as despite the agreement between the clubs, Toure is not currently interested in moving to Saudi Arabia. The midfielder wants to continue his development in Europe and has ambitions of playing in the Premier League.

According to Africa Foot, that stance is encouraging for West Ham United, who have been tracking Toure for several months. The East London club are understood to be willing to offer around £6 million to secure his signature.

Toure remains under contract with Metz until 2028, meaning the French club are in a solid negotiating position. Still, the player’s preference could become decisive if West Ham formalise their interest and push to complete a deal. The Senegalese midfielder has already given indications that he favours a move to England, with the Premier League viewed as a dream destination for many young players.

Why Alpha Toure could fit West Ham’s long-term midfield plans

From a tactical perspective, Toure represents the type of young, athletic midfielder West Ham should be targeting. He offers energy, ball-carrying ability and defensive work rate, making him suitable for a league built around physical intensity and quick transitions.

At just 20, he is not the finished product, but his profile gives West Ham something to develop. He could initially be used as a rotational option while adapting to English football before gradually becoming a more important part of the squad.

The youngster’s desire to choose a sporting pathway over a lucrative Saudi move also reflects well on his ambition. West Ham need players who see the club as a platform for growth, not just a destination.

Should West Ham move quickly?

West Ham should treat this as a real opportunity. Once a Saudi club has agreed a fee, the framework of a deal is already clear. If Toure genuinely wants the Premier League, West Ham have a chance to win the race by acting decisively and presenting a clear development plan.