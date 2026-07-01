Flamengo block Emerson Royal sale for the time being

Aston Villa’s search for a new right-back has led them back toward a familiar Premier League name.

Emerson Royal, a former Tottenham Hotspur star, has emerged as a serious target as the Midlands club look to strengthen their defensive depth ahead of the 2026-27 football season.

The Brazilian defender has been rebuilding his career at Flamengo, where he has operated mainly as cover for Guillermo Varela. Although not always first choice, Emerson has remained an important rotation option, particularly during a demanding campaign in Brazil.

Aston Villa had appeared to be making progress in negotiations. Reports claimed they first offered around €9 million before improving their proposal to approximately €10 million. Earlier suggestions indicated the deal was moving in a positive direction.

However, Flamengo have now decided not to sell Emerson Royal at this stage. According to Vene Casagrande via Youtube, the club have rejected Villa’s improved proposal because they are concerned about weakening their squad depth rather than because of the financial terms.

Why Flamengo are reluctant to lose Emerson Royal now

From a technical squad-planning perspective, Flamengo’s stance is understandable. Emerson may not be their undisputed starter, but he provides essential cover for Varela in a position where rotation is necessary.

The concern is that Varela cannot be expected to play continuously without proper rest, especially with Flamengo already facing issues on the opposite flank. Losing Emerson now would create another problem area in the defensive structure.

For Aston Villa, the appeal is clear. Emerson offers Premier League experience, athleticism, and the ability to operate as a more conservative full-back when required. Under Unai Emery, that could be useful in matches where Villa need defensive balance behind attacking wide players. The deal is not completely dead as Flamengo’s position could soften if Villa return with a higher offer or if the Brazilian club identify a replacement quickly. For now, though, talks have cooled.

Should Aston Villa push again for Emerson Royal?

Villa should not overpay, but this is still a deal worth monitoring. Emerson is not a glamorous signing, yet he would add useful depth and top-level experience. Flamengo’s refusal seems based on timing rather than a total unwillingness to sell, so one more improved offer could still test their resolve.