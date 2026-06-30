Ruben Amorim pushing AC Milan to sign Lisandro Martinez.

AC Milan are ready to move for a new central defender after identifying defensive reinforcement as the next priority under Ruben Amorim.

The Rossoneri have already chosen Goncalo Ramos as their attacking target, and attention is now shifting toward adding more quality and authority at the back.

According to an update by Italian outlet Milan News, Amorim is particularly keen on two players he has previously worked with, namely Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio and Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez. The Portuguese coach is said to admire both profiles and hopes Milan can deliver one of them during the summer window.

Martinez is an especially intriguing name as Manchester United signed the Argentina international from Ajax Amsterdam in 2022 for €55 million. While he remains a high-level defender when fully fit, his future could become a talking point if Milan decide to test United’s stance.

Amorim’s interest is easy to understand as he has worked with Martinez before and knows the intensity, aggression and personality the defender can bring to a backline. Milan want a centre-back capable of raising the competitive level of the squad immediately, and Martinez fits that requirement.

Why Lisandro Martinez could suit Amorim’s Milan backline

From a tactical perspective, Martinez would give Milan a different type of defensive presence. He is not the tallest centre-back, but he compensates with anticipation, timing, aggression and excellent reading of danger.

Amorim’s system often requires defenders who can step forward, defend proactively and progress the ball under pressure. Martinez is comfortable doing exactly that. His passing through the lines would help Milan build attacks more cleanly from the back, while his intensity in duels would add bite to the defensive unit.

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The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner could also operate well in a three-man defence, especially on the left side, where his ball-playing ability and front-foot defending would be valuable. His experience at Manchester United and with Argentina would bring leadership to a Milan side aiming to compete strongly in Serie A and Europe. The major question is availability as United may not want to lose a player of his quality unless a significant offer arrives.

Should Milan push for Martinez?

Martinez would be a bold but excellent signing for Milan if the financial conditions are realistic. He offers mentality, technical quality and defensive aggression, exactly the traits Amorim values. The concern is fitness and cost, but if Milan want to make a serious statement, this is the type of defender who could immediately change the personality of their backline.