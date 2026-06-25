Sheffield Wednesday in transfer tussle to sign Reece Welch

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Everton defensive prospect Reece Welch, who is set to become a free agent.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on acquiring the services of Reece Welch, according to a report from Football Insider. The EFL League One outfit are set to battle Danish side Horsens in their pursuit of the Everton defensive sensation, who is on the verge of leaving the Merseyside club as a free agent.

Following their relegation from the Championship, Sheffield are looking to bolster their squad to push for an immediate return. Defensive reinforcement is a top priority for them, and they view Welch as essential to their short-term EFL push and long-term development.

Welch has been a part of the Everton setup since the age of 11. While he hasn’t been officially promoted to the first team, he has made four senior appearances and was regularly involved with the first team throughout the 2025/26 season.

However, he is set to leave Goodison Park at the end of June, with his contract running out. The 22-year-old is eager to play regular first-team football, something that looks unlikely under David Moyes. Given his contract situation, he is now free to choose his next destination.

Reece Welch has two options to choose from

Sheffield are offering Welch a chance to return to the EFL for the first time since the 2023/24 season, when he was on loan at Forest Green. While playing in the third division might not sound like the right move, he will gain the consistent first-team exposure he needs to develop.

Meanwhile, Horsens are set to hand him an opportunity to test himself in a completely different environment. Both clubs believe in his potential and are willing to bet on him. With his strong physical presence, tackling and composure on the ball, Welch can stand out in both leagues. However, staying in England might make more sense, as he will have more eyeballs on him and a greater pathway to top-flight exposure.

With his contract set to expire at the end of June, Welch’s decision looms imminently, and both Sheffield Wednesday and Horsens will hope to secure his signature.