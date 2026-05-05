SC Freiburg eyeing summer move for Reece Welch

SC Freiburg are reportedly looking to secure the services of Everton centre-back Reece Welch in a Bosman move ahead of next season.

According to a report from Football Insider, Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg are keen on acquiring the services of Reece Welch. The English centre-back’s contract at Everton is running out, and the Bundesliga club are looking to sign him as a free agent.

Welch has been a part of the Everton setup since he was 11 years old. The youngster has gone up the ranks at a decent pace, and he is currently a part of the club’s Under-21 team. While he has made a couple of first-team appearances, the 22-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut.

The English defensive prospect has been spotted on the bench on a number of occasions, and he is reportedly very close to playing his first game in the English top flight. While Welch is closing in on his league debut, he has no future at the Merseyside club.

The promising defender’s current deal runs out at the end of the season, and there have been no talks about a potential renewal. With Everton not looking to renew his terms, the 22-year-old will be free to choose his next club in the summer.

While the Englishman could have parted ways with them in the winter, as there was interest in his services, all parties involved could not reach a common ground. He ended up staying at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the remainder of the season, but no looks set to make a move away.

Despite not having featured in the Premier League for Everton, the 22-year-old is quite highly rated, and he could prove to be a very smart acquisition. Meanwhile, a permanent move away could actually help the youngster. It will give him a much-needed change in scenery, and regular first-team minutes could bring the best out of him.

Bundesliga outfit want to sign Welch

SC Freiburg are keen on his signature, as they seek more depth and quality at the club. They want to bring in a young defender with massive potential, and Welch fits the bill. He will add depth, and his potential suggests he could have a bright future moving ahead.

Since the 22-year-old English defensive prospect will be available for free, Freiburg certainly have a realistic chance of signing the English defender. However, they are not the only club that are keen on his signature. As a result, it will be interesting to see if they do win the race.