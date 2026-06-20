Borussia Dortmund open to Karim Adeyemi sale

Borussia Dortmund have put Karim Adeyemi up for sale for €40m, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa alert to the opportunity.

According to Fussballdaten, the German attacker’s availability stems from disagreements in contract talks. Adeyemi has a year left on his deal, and his high wage demands have prompted Dortmund to explore a sale ahead of summer. A host of teams from the Premier League are alert to the market opportunity, particularly the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, following the latest update on his future.

Borussia Dortmund had been in talks with the attacker for a while over a new deal, and his demands and approach have led the club to put him up for sale ahead of the summer. This would have alerted those Premier League sides, with suggestions that the Bundesliga giants would want €40 million for the winger who has a year left on his deal.

Karim Adeyemi to the Premier League?

Liverpool were among those showing an interest as early as December, as they sought a new forward for their team. The Reds could contemplate rekindling their interest in Adeyemi now, especially with his availability at a competitive rate, compared to their primary targets like Yan Đomandé from fellow Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Adeyemi is also of interest to Chelsea and Manchester United, as per previous reports, with both those English giants in the market for a wide attacker. Adeyemi offers established goal-scoring credentials that would command a premium elsewhere, and the two teams might take their chances on the winger.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are looking for deals that suit their finances, and Adeyemi’s ready availability for as much as €40 million would be seen as an opportunity of sorts. Unai Emery is keen on adding a versatile goal threat to his team and might take a closer look at the Dortmund star.

There’s a solid chance Adeyemi moves to the Premier League as his next career step. The big issue might still linger around his salary demands, as those with Dortmund are not clear at the moment. Either way, the English sides are more than capable of paying a hefty wage package, especially for a player of the German’s quality.