Kyran Thompson closing in on Arsenal exit as talks hit impasse

Arsenal’s teenage attacking sensation Kyran Thompson is on the verge of leaving the North London club in the summer transfer window.

Kyran Thompson is edging closer to an Arsenal exit as talks over a new contract stall, with his deal expiring at the end of June, as per a report from Football Insider. While both parties remain in talks, they have yet to reach an agreement with just days left on his deal.

Thompson joined Arsenal’s youth setup from West Ham United in late 2024. The 16-year-old right-winger is currently a part of their Under-18s and has impressed at the youth level, featuring for the Under-21 side and starting in a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Overall, he was involved in 32 games and contributed towards 7 goals. While the youngster prefers playing out wide on the right, he has been used across the front line. The teenager has made a name for himself with the maturity, composure and technical ability he has shown.

Arsenal keep working on a new deal for Thompson

Thompson’s versatility across the frontline and consistent performances at the youth level have positioned him as a prospect Arsenal are keen to develop within their long-term plans. His composure on the ball, ability to beat defenders on the wing and delivery in the final third have impressed the coaching staff.

Arsenal are pleased with his progress and want to secure his long-term future. However, the winger is keen to assess his options and has delayed talks over a new deal. With the club struggling to reach an agreement, a number of top clubs are understood to be closely following the teenager’s situation and waiting for his decision on his future. They would pounce if Arsenal end up failing to convince him.

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While the Gunners remain keen on extending his stay, they are aware that offers from other top clubs could tempt him. Thompson is regular for England’s youth teams, and given his performances at the youth level for club and country, Arsenal must resolve his contract situation before the end of the month or risk allowing him to join a rival club.